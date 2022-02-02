2022 Jackalope Jump Benefitting Special Olympics Wyoming Happening February 12

It's that time of the year again to get cold, get wet, and get money for Special Olympics Wyoming with the 2022 Jackalope Jump event!

According to a press release from Special Olympics Wyoming, this year’s Jackalope Jump is happening on February 12 at Edness Kimball Wilkins Park. Registration begins at 10:00 A.M. and the jump happens at 11:00 A.M.

For many years, the Jackalope Jump has been one of Special Olympics Wyoming’s signature events, as it challenged brave Wyomingites to jump into freezing cold waters in the dead of winter (which, this year especially, is a special form of torture).

The concept is simple: volunteers take as many donations, and raise as much money, as they possibly can from those who want to see them reenact the sad part from Titanic. On their specific day (or, in this case, any day they feel like filming themselves), the volunteer then jumps into a lake of dense water and deep regret, all to show support for the Special Olympics of Wyoming.

"For years, the Jackalope Jump has challenged brave Wyomingites at numerous locations around our beautiful state to be 'Freezin’ for a Reason,' the release stated. "It’s a great way for everyone – individuals, organizations and businesses – to get involved in supporting Special Olympics Wyoming. All funds raised go to support programming and events for over 1,600 athletes statewide."

Volunteers are encouraged to dress up, form teams, and blast it all over social media.

The release notes that all jumpers that raise a minimum of $100 will receive a Jackalope Jump t-shirt and towel, in addition to the pride that comes with surviving something that Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslett could not.

So if you want to jump in freezing cold water in the middle of a Wyoming winter (and, let's be honest, who wouldn't want to do that?), then now is your chance. Best of all? It benefits a great cause and helps impact the lives of countless Special Olympics Athletes. Your pain is their gain this year at the 2022 Jackalope Jump!