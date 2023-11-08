‘Teddy Bear Tea’ Benefitting Special Olympics of Wyoming Returns to Casper

The annual Teddy Bear Tea returns to Casper for year number thirty-six this month (November 2023), as well as the Festival of Trees event.

A press release from Special Olympics of Wyoming states:

Teddy Bear Tea:

A community “sneak peek” before the Festival of Trees evening gala, opening Tuesday (11/28) at 3:00 pm.

This is a fun opportunity for children & families to:

Visit and take pictures with Santa and other special guests

Visit the ‘Create A Craft’ table

Decorate the “Teddy Bear Tree” with donated Teddy Bears, hats & mittens

Admire then vote for your favorite of all the trees

Cookies and refreshments will be available to guests. Come experience a free event that gives families an opportunity to enjoy the magic of the holiday, allows everyone (children included!) to vote for the People’s Choice tree, and helps SOWY promote the Festival of Trees event.

Festival of Trees:

The 35th annual Gala, Festival of Trees to benefit SOWY athletes is an auction of fully decorated holiday trees and wreaths. All auction items donated by individuals and local businesses. The event begins at 6:00 pm with refreshments; cocktails and hors-d'oeuvres. The live auction will kick off with auctioneer Heidi Foy at 7:00 pm.

The goal is to support SOWY athletes. SOWY feature athlete, Luke Bappe and his family will share how SOWY has impacted his life, raise much-needed funds and awareness for SOWY’s statewide programs while educating an audience of more than 300 guests about the inclusion revolution, and the mission of the organization.

The details for both the "Teddy Bear Tea" and the "Festival of Tress" are as follows:

WHEN: Tuesday, November 28th, 2023 - 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm (Teddy Bear Tea) | Thursday, November 30th, 2023 - 6:00 pm (Festival of Trees) Cocktails & Hors-d'oeuvres | 7:00pm Live Auction Begins

WHERE: Best Western Downtown - 123 East E St, Casper WY

COST: Teddy Bear Tea - Free entry with donation of a new teddy bear or new hats and mittens | Festival of Trees - $50.00 per person or $75.00 per couple

For more details visit www.SOWY.org or call 307-235-3062.

