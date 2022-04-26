4 Hysterical Songs About TWITTER, Plus 1 That Sucks

Now that Elon Musk as purchased Twitter everyone is looking for twitter memes and Gifs to post about it.

Love the creativity. But lets not forget the music.

Yes lots of great songs have been written about Twitter.

Some are just HYSTERICAL. One SUCKS!

Here are some of the best Twitter songs on the internet.

This first one, above, is as funny as it gets. The song is short and right to the point and will have you busting a gut, double over in laughter.

I'll come right out and say that this next one, while very well done and creative, it is also annoying. Unless you like Disney musicals, then you'll love it.

It's got everything, costumes, acting, dancing, singing. ANNOYING DISNEY CHARACTERS!

LETS GO HILLBILLY!

This one is just fun to listen to once you get into the meat of the words.

As with the other songs, it shows the good, the bad, and the ugly of social media.

Enjoy, but hang in there because the best twitter song EVER is coming.

If you have ever used Twitter you'll know the little tweet sound your phone makes when you have a new message.

That effect gets annoying after a while.

So why not remix it and make it more modern and entertaining.

AND NOW!

The best Twitter song on the internet!

Of all the songs I listened to for this post I have to say this guy has the best voice, music, and writing style.

Every word in the song is true to the twitter verse. He really captured it.

And there is...

Miley Cyrus with The Worst Twitter Rap on the internet.

This looks like a younger Miley Cyrus. She say's in this rap that's she dropping twitter.

It's painful to watch. You've been warned.

Maybe I should have put the best song last.

Sorry.

