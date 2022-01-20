4 of the 6 States That Border Wyoming Have Worse Winters Than Us

There's a good chance that you probably woke up some snow or maybe temperatures in the single digits this week. You may have even thought about how much you hate winter and the cold. You'll probably have some of those thoughts over the next couple months too as winter continues. However, just remember that considering the region we're in, winters in Wyoming aren't so bad.

It's easy to counter that with the fact that we have terrible winds and record setting snowstorms in March (thanks 2021). And yes, there are times well into Spring that it has snowed in the Cowboy State. But compared to other places around the West region definitely have it much worse than we do.

Recently, a survey was done by Thrillist that ranked each state based on how miserable their winters are. Wyoming didn't exactly show up as the least miserable. That went to Hawaii. It's tough to argue that.

Wyoming finished in the top 20 most miserable states during winter. We definitely didn't take the #1 ranking though. As expected, that title went to North Dakota. As someone who has lived in North Dakota, I can attest to that, which is saying something because I embrace the colder months. I think it has more to do with the fact that there's nothing to do up there, and the winds up there are even worse than they are here. If you think southeast Wyoming winds are rough, try living in Fargo, ND for a winter. But that's a story for another time.

The ranking for Wyoming in terms of most miserable winters was #17. Here's what Thrillist had to say about the Cowboy State's spot on the list:

One could make the case that Wyoming should be even higher up on the list. The Chinook winds coming in off the Rockies tamp down the bitterest of the cold, and even when the snow comes down hard, the Grand Tetons are so damn pretty in winter that you can’t possibly be miserable. Wyoming is basically the handsome middle child of the West: not quite as fierce and cold as its older brother Montana, or as awkward as Idaho, and somewhat ignorant of the fact that it’s even tangentially related to the Dakotas.

The handsome middle child, huh? That's not bad. I think we'll all take that, especially when four of our six bordering states finished worse than we did. Take that, states that aren't Colorado or Utah (they finished 46th and 35th respectively).

So yeah, Idaho finished one spot worse than us. The chimney in the northern part of their state was to blame. Montana finished as the 12th most miserable. They tried to blame it on the Continental Divide. Uh, we have that too. You don't see us making excuses.

Nebraska took the #7 spot as there is a lack of pretty much everything in that state. Sorry, Cornhuskers. And South Dakota took the spot as the fourth most miserable, basically because it's the lesser of two evils when it comes to the Dakotas (it's slightly warmer there).

And there it is, our bordering states can sit on that for awhile. Or at least the remaining months of winter. So great job by being, once again, the handsome middle child of the West. I think we'll take it!

10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming Here Are the Top 10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming

- 10 Reasons Why You're Lucky to Be Living in Wyoming,

15 Questions You Should Never Ask Someone From Wyoming

- 15 Questions You Should Never Ask Someone From Wyoming

30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming These are the most mentioned ways to say you're from Wyoming, without actually saying you're from Wyoming.

- 30 Ways To Say You're From Wyoming Without Saying You're From Wyoming