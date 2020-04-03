5 Heartwarming Wyoming Stories During Coronavirus

The stories of the struggles need to be told. But hearing those stories as a steady diet can be exhausting after a while. To keep going we need to know that something uplifting is happening out there.

You don't have to look far in the state of Wyoming to find those heartwarming stories of people helping people through tough times.

Those who have some money to spare give to those who need it to help the needy. Rocky Mountain Power Donates $30,000 to Wyoming Rescue Mission. Also, 5 nonprofits each get $25,000 from McMurry Companies Average folks reaching into their own pockets with donations of time and material.

The story of the Cheyenne garbage man who builds a unique bond with a boy who is stuck inside. The little hello and honk of the trucks horn goes a long way to making that kids day.

Have you heard of The Front Porch Project? It helps local charities. Each photographer asks for donations to a charity (or charities) of their choice instead of a fee. To ensure the safety of all the participants, photographers pull up to homes and use long-range photography equipment to take pictures of families on their front porches.

Making face masks to meet the shortage has become a way to make use of a lot of time on our hands. Lets not forget those with 3D printers volunteering to make plastic masks with changeable filters.

Special thanks to Wyoming's First Lady Barbara Gordon for bringing together the many nonprofit groups that provide food to the needy. These groups, under her direction, are now working as a massive state wide cooperative.

A few bonus stories include the teacher who showed up on his students back deck to help her with a tough math problem she was not understanding during their online video class. They spoke through the sliding glass door as he wrote the problem on a white board.

Lets take a moment to thank the medical professionals and first responders who know the risks, but they also know that this is what they signed up for. They are selfless professionals. Saints.

Then there is that rather tall neighbor of mine who saw that last pack of toilet paper on the top shelf where only he could reach it. But then he put it in the cart of the little old lady who had seen in fist but could not get to it. He told me his family really needed that TP. He was sure they would understand once he explained the situation.

The stories of neighbor helping neighbor and stranger helping stranger are too many to count. Most acts of kindness will never make the news, will never be known, The fact that there are so many of these stories should restore out faith in humanity.

--- Glenn Woods

