5 Things That Can Gross You Out In Wyoming

No matter who you are, no matter where you go, there is always something that will make you utter the words "AW HELL NO!"

Some of these things nature provides. Some of these things we do to ourselves.

With that in mind here are 5 things from Wyoming that will just gross you out.

1). Instead of spinning webs, the Wolf Spider is a hunter where it goes around attacking other insects. They are brown, black, and ivory in color. That link above will provide you with a picture that you probably do not want to see.

2). Rocky Mountain Oysters. If you don't know what these are then I suggest trying them. You'll love them. If you know what they are, then you probably giggled a little when I mentioned them and you hope you can get some sucker to try them. Either way, Wyoming has them and we are a little grossed out just thinking about it.

3). Any state park toilet. Lets give credit to the park service for all they doing trying to keep these convenient pooping stations open and clean for us. Lord knows it is not a job that anyone wants to do. But there is still only so much they can do. The place is going to smell, the flies will be there no matter what, and there is always that draft where we are not used to feeling one. So why do we go in there? Because there is no where else to go.

4). The Gypsy Moth Caterpillars. You can see them by the thousands as gypsy moth caterpillars defoliate oak trees. Their droppings stain siding, sidewalks and patio furniture. It's just slimy and squishy.

5). Having to watch for piles of animal poo while walking almost anywhere in the state. Actually, that's gross at first. But after a while we all just get over it and trounce on through. What is gross after we get used to it is realizing that we sometimes track that into the house when we don't take our shoes off.