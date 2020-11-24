Casper: Do You Get Paranoid Coughing or Sneezing In Public Now?

COVID-19 has changed life around the planet as we know it the past few eight months or so. We've been quarantined, self-isolated, jobs were lost, many have been sick and some have died.

Maybe that's why my anxiety is probably at it's highest when I'm out in public. It's worth noting, I always have my a face mask on when I'm shopping (I may forget when I'm pumping my gas, but I'm outside and at least 6-feet away from everyone during this time period anyway), but the thing that bothers me the most is when I have to cough or sneeze.

For one, it's gross doing it inside the mask, but it's for everyone's safety. My paranoia comes in because I always feel like everyone is staring at me and judging, as if to say: "I bet he's got the 'Rona".

This is entire pandemic has me feeling like (to a much lesser degree) of being a leaper in biblical times. People have a tendency to be judgmental right now, and to a point, with good reason.

So the question is: