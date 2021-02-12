8 Things To Do To Help Beat The Wyoming Winter Blues

Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) or what is commonly called the Winter Blues, is a real thing, and right now is the hardest time of year for people to work through.

According to the Mayo Clinic

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that's related to changes in seasons. If you're like most people with SAD, your symptoms start in the fall and continue into the winter months, sapping your energy and making you feel moody.

The stress and isolation caused by the worldwide COVID pandemic has caused mental health issues to become more severe, so we thought we would offer some help to those of you that are struggling right now.

8 Ways To Beat The Winter Blues

Here is a link to the Central Wyoming Counseling Center, a local resource if you feel like you need more help than these suggestions.

