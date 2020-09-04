8 Ways To Enjoy The Fall Even If You Don’t Like Pumpkin Spice

I don't like Pumpkin Spice anything, and I'm not even sorry.

And sometimes I feel like when Fall rolls around I'm the scrooge of the Autumn Season...

But, even though I don't like Pumpkin Spice there are plenty of things I DO love about the Fall.

I listed my favorite activity first, a nice long Fall Hike.

I truly love nothing more than walking along the local trails and seeing all the ways that it changes this time of year. From leaves turning colors to the crisp invigorating bite that accompanies the Wyoming wind in the Fall, I love it all.

And yes, I did need to include a few of my favorites fashion items that I love to wear all Fall long.

Knee-high boots, a thick knit sweater, and a cute beanie instantly make me feel cozy and happy inside...and ready to curl up on the couch and snuggle me kiddos.

Speaking of curling up on the couch, while you definitely won't catch me drinking a PSL (Pumpkin Spice Latte), I can 100% get behind drinking hot cocoa or a warm coffee with milk and cinnamon.

But enough about me...what are a few of your favorite things to do in the Fall?

