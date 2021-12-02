“A Very Jackalope Christmas” Drew And Prairie Wife’s Amazing Holiday Album

Tis' the season for Holiday joy.

For some people that means decorating their home with ALL the tinsel, wreaths, and lights.

For other people, it means shopping for just the right gift for a friend or loved one.

And for Drew and Prairie Wife it's all about the Christmas tunes.

What started as a joke on-air turned into a "well let's do it and see what happens" when a listener asked if we were really going to do it.

We never want to let anyone down so we spent some time picking just the right songs to create the "perfect" Christmas album.

It's all of your favorite Christmas classics in a style you’ve never heard before...

So, what do you think?!

Let us know your thoughts by chatting with us or doing a shout-out in The My Country Mobile App.

Get our free mobile app

Casperites Debate When to Start Decorating for Christmas