Adele Addresses Negative Reactions to Her Weight Loss

Adele opened up about the public's response to her weight loss during a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey.

The "Easy On Me" icon lost "just around" 100 pounds in two years. She debuted her slimmed down figure in a rare Instagram post in December 2019. Conversations about her body continued when she shared a photo celebrating her 32nd birthday in 2020.

The photos sparked some controversy online, according to the Los Angeles Times. Many rushed to celebrate the singer's "new" body while others pointed out that she had always been (and would always be) beautiful. Some even went as far as to seemingly criticize her weight loss.

"I'm not shocked or even fazed by it," she told Winfrey. "Because my body has been objectified my entire career."

“I was body positive then and I’m body positive now," the singer added.

Adele directly commented on criticism that she had somehow betrayed a subset of people by losing weight: "It’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. I feel bad that it’s made anyone feel horrible about themselves, but that’s not my job.”

Check out the interview below. The segment about her weight begins around the 5:45 mark.

This isn't the first time Adele has addressed her body transformation. During an interview with Vogue she explained that working out “became my time." She also described it as a way to deal with anxiety.

"It was never about losing weight," she told the publication. "I thought, If I can make my body physically strong, and I can feel that and see that, then maybe one day I can make my emotions and my mind physically strong.”

The hit-maker said that some of the conversations people have had about her body hurt her feelings. “I understand why some women especially were hurt. Visually I represented a lot of women. But I’m still the same person,” she said.

She also beat down rumors that the weight loss was to achieve some sort of post-divorce "revenge body" during a chat with British Vogue. "Oh my God. Suck my d--k,” she said in response to headlines implying as much.

"People are shocked because I didn’t share my ‘journey,’" she speculated. "They’re used to people documenting everything on Instagram, and most people in my position would get a big deal with a diet brand. I couldn’t give a flying f--k. I did it for myself and not anyone else. So why would I ever share it? I don’t find it fascinating. It’s my body."

The interview with Winfrey was part of Adele's One Night Only special on CBS, which aired ahead of the release of her long-awaited new album 30. The album — her first since 25 dropped in 2015 — arrives this Friday (Nov. 19).