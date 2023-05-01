Steven Tyler, Joe Perry and the other members of one of the most-well-known rock bands in history will be going out on a huge tour to say "Peace Out" to all their fans, including one night in Denver.

It's been almost ten years since Aerosmith played Denver; thousands of fans in Colorado and surrounding states will be packed into Ball Arena for this big show. Though Steven Tyler will be on the tour, one of the other founding members of the band won't be able to make it.

It seems like 50 years have just flown by as Aerosmith has announced that they're not only saying "Peace Out" with this tour, but celebrating the bands half-century of rocking. The band's first hit, "Dream On," hit the airwaves in early 1973; in late 2023, they'll be hitting the Mile High City.

Though the band has only had one #1 hit with, "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," they have had eight songs in the Top 10, and nearly 30 songs land on the Top 100. The unmistakable voice of Steven Tyler has reached generations of fans. It'll be interesting to see the age-range of the attendees to this Denver show.

WHO WON'T BE COMING ON THE TOUR?

With all of Steven Tyler's noted health-issues, it's almost surprising to find out that it's their drummer, Joey Kramer who will be sitting out the farewell tour, to concentrate on his family and his own health.

AEROSMITH - DENVER 2023

Date - Sunday, November 19, 2023

Venue - Ball Arena

Tickets - On Sale May 5, 2023.

The guys have always had a great sense of humor, and it shows in the video they made for the tour announcement.

