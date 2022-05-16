After More Than A Decade Of Planning I’m Going On The Vacation Of my Dreams

Dolly Parton once said, "Don’t get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life."

And it's something that I've always tried to remember.

It stuck with me when I decided to quit my job as a teacher in Cheynne to become a stay-at-home mom to my 2-year-old son, and newborn daughter.

And it was something I vowed to keep focused on when I went back to work 11 years (and 3 more kids) later.

My dream started when I was around 8 or 9.

“The Secret Garden” by Francis Hodgson Burnett was my favorite book, and I became obsessed with all things British.

I spent my free time thinking of how lovely it would be to go to England and live in a little cottage and wear “wellies” and tromp around through the fields and explore run-down castles.

Fast forward to High School, and my obsession with all things British was completely full-blown. I gladly immersed myself in Bronte and Austen, and I’m sure I still have a bedraggled and marked-up copy of my British Poets book somewhere…

As I headed into adulthood I never left my love for all things British behind.

I longed to travel across “The Pond” and see all the places I had only read about, and wander the moors, and explore all the history and beauty that England had to offer.

When I told my husband about this dream he vowed to make it happen.

And some of you may remember when he and I headed to England for our 15th wedding anniversary!

But still, deep in the corners of my mind, I had another dream that I had kept quiet about.

I wanted to take off for three weeks (on my own) and just do whatever I wanted when I turned 40.

I admit that “The Holiday” played a huge part in this dream, I mean who WOULDN’T want to run away and stay in a cute little cottage after watching that movie?!

When I began my radio job three years ago, I started to set aside a little bit of money here and there. I called it my England FUNd, and while a little bit of excitement wiggled in my stomach each time I took a look at my England FUNd I never really thought it would work out that I could escape for three weeks.

After all, I have 5 busy kids, my job at My Country 95.5, my blog, and all my emcee and speaking gigs…

Well, guess what happened this year on March 28th?

Yup, I turned 40.

And do you know what I did?

I bought my tickets for England.

I couldn’t quite swing three full weeks, but I’d say 20 days over there should do the trick!

Yup, you read that right.

I booked a trip to England for 20 days!

For the first week of the trip, my two High School Besties will be joining me, and then for the rest of the trip, I’ll be on my own.

Because I’ve already been to England I’m skipping a lot of the traditional tourist stuff (touring St. Paul’s, seeing the Crown Jewels etc.).

Thankfully my friends are totally on board with this plan because this isn’t their first trip to England either!

And I admit that I am indulging in all of my nerdy British History whims…since my husband isn’t along to roll his eyes.

For our time in London, there are several things that are planned. We’ve booked a full English tea at The Roseberry Tea Rooms and have tickets to see “Much Ado About Nothing” at The Globe!

We will hit the British Museum and say hi to Cleopatra (along with some other priceless art and artifacts) and I can’t wait to wander Hyde Park and see the flowers in full bloom.

In what can only be called a happy accident we learned we will be in London at the same time as Her Majesty the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Weekend.

This means we can hopefully catch a glimpse of her when we watch The Queen’s Birthday Parade! More than 1,400 parading soldiers, 200 horses, and 400 musicians will come together in the traditional Parade to mark The Queen’s official birthday, and we will be there waving and cheering…GAH!

After my friends head back home I have 5 days in the Cotswolds with absolutely nothing planned, and I am both nervous and excited. I plan to hike some of the lovely hiking paths near the cottage and read, sleep, watch TV, and read some more. I’m sure I’ll find some great local places to eat and if I get bored I can always hop on the train and check out some new places.

Speaking of the train, I WILL be traveling to Liverpool to visit a close family friend for the weekend.

I’ll have a whole weekend with her (and her family) showing me the sites and creating memories!

Then it’s a few more days of unscheduled alone time before I hop back on a plane and head back to Wyoming.

There are a few other things I have planned that I’m not sharing, after all, I want there to be SOME surprises for you!

Make sure you’re following me on Facebook and Instagram to join me for all the fun in real-time.

As Drew and I were chatting about this trip, we decided to ask YOU where you could go on your dream vacation.

Here's what you had to say...

