The whirlwind week of fun with my two best friends from High School was amazing, but I have to admit that I was looking forward to some relaxing days in the English Countryside…specifically the Malvern Hills.

If you read my original itinerary for this trip, you would have seen that I had planned to spend 5 days in this area in a little cottage I rented through Airbnb. I had then purchased a train ticket to Liverpool to visit our beloved Mary Poppins. The plan was to return 4 days later and then relax a bit more before taking the train back to London and flying home.

Depending on if you follow PrairieWifeInHeels.com on social media or not, you may not be aware of the tragic news I received hours before I flew to England.

Mary Poppins (Vikki) had unexpectedly passed away.

Below is what I shared.

It was a tough flight over the pond, and I am so thankful for my friendships with Zari and Ilona. They were incredibly sensitive and supportive of all the emotions that came with this hard news. They let me cry and talk when I needed to and encouraged me to make the best out of the trip I had been planning for years.

We were SO busy with our week together that I didn’t have too much time to work through the loss of Vikki, and I knew that this time alone in Malvern would (for better or worse) offer that opportunity.

Cathy Holman Cathy Holman loading...

I arrived back at the cottage from London about lunchtime on Sunday. Thankfully my taxi driver had time to stop at the local grocery so I could get some supplies for the next few days. My cottage was about a 45-minute walk from the store, and I knew I wouldn’t want to carry groceries back in my backpack.

I spent all of Sunday afternoon and evening doing absolutely nothing!

Cathy Holman Cathy Holman loading...

Then I spent the next 3 days wandering around the town of Malvern and the Malvern Hills.

Prairie Wife Shows You The Malvern Hills of England Malvern is a town located at the base of the Malvern Hills and it has a population of around 30,000. It became famous as a Spa Town in the Victorian Age and is known for its mineral water and the beautiful Malvern Hills.

During my time in Malvern, I had become completely comfortable in the cottage, and I was set in a routine of puttering around in the morning, leaving for a few hours every day, and then sitting on the couch and not moving for hours. And I do mean HOURS!

Other than a conversation with an old couple I met in the hills, I hadn’t talked to anyone in the real world for days.

And while this calm quiet time and rest was definitely something that my body and soul needed, I didn’t want to look back on this trip and only have those memories for two weeks straight.

So, I did some research and found out that if I cashed in my train ticket to Liverpool it was the same coast as a flight to the coast of France. Where I knew from past experiences there would be sun, the beach, and plenty of adventure.

So...I booked a plane ticket and hotel in Nice…and headed to the French Riviera for 5 days!

Stay tuned for pictures of those adventures coming your way soon.

Prairie Wife's British Holiday: The First Week The first week of my British Holiday was spent running all over England and celebrating the Queen's Jubilee. We spent time in London, Oxford, Bath, and then off to Epsom Downs for the Cukoo Derby.