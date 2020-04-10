UPDATE: Authorities Release Photo In Fremont County Amber Alert

UPDATE: (7:45 p.m. Friday)

Stacia Potter-Norris is now believed to be driving a grey 2018 Dodge Journey with Wyoming license plate 10-4087.

UPDATE: (3:15 p.m. Friday)

Authorities in Fremont County have released a photo of Stacia Potter-Norris:

Fremont County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE (1:36 p.m. Friday)

At the request of the Wyoming Highway Patrol, the National Weather Service on Friday sent an alert with additional details on the child abduction case.

The suspect, Stacia Potter, is a Native American female standing 5'10" tall and weighing roughly 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Potter is accused of taking four children:

Xavier Potter, DOB July 8, 2005. Described as 5'5" tall, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Raelee Potter, DOB October 10, 2008. Described as 5' tall, 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Divine Peace Potter, born July 22, 2013. Described as 4'6" tall, 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

David Villegas, born September 14, 2014. Described as four feet tall and 30 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

The children were under tribal protective services and had been placed in protective custody at a home in Riverton. Potter allegedly took the children on April 5.

Stacia Potter, the biological but noncustodial parent of the children, is believed to be in a gray 2019 Dodge pickup truck with no plates. It is hauling a camper trailer. VIN 1C6SRFFT1KN619142. The vehicle may have a Fremont Motors sticker.

Another possible vehicle is a gray Dodge Journey with Wyoming registration 10-4087.

Their direction of travel is unknown.

Anyone who sees them should call the Fremont County Sheriff's Office at 307-332-5611.

UPDATE (1:23 p.m. Friday)

The Wyoming Patrol has provided additional information on the Amber Alert.

The children have been identified as Xavier Potter, Rueler Potter, Divine Peace Potter and David Villegas. They were taken from 615 Eagle Drive #1 in Riverton.

The suspect vehicle is a gray Dodge pickup truck with no license plates. It has a brown bumper-pull camper trailer.

The other possible vehicle is a Dodge Journey with Wyoming registration 10-4087.

UPDATE (12:53 p.m. Friday)

The suspect has been identified as 31-year-old Stacia Potter. She is described as the noncustodial mother of the four children.

The four children are described as follows:

11-year-old male standing 5' tall, weighing 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes

15-year-old male, 5'5" tall, 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes

7-year-old female, 4'6" tall, 50 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes

6-year-old male, 4' tall, 30 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes

Potter allegedly took them from Riverton. They may be traveling in a gray 2019 Dodge truck with no license plate. The truck may be hauling a camping trailer or a Gray Dodge Journey, license plate WY 10-4087.

Anyone who sees them or any of the vehicles, or anyone who has information regarding their whereabouts, is asked to call the Fremont County Sheriff's Office at 307-332-5611.

UPDATE (12:44 p.m. Friday)

Fremont County Undersheriff Mike Hutchison has released further information regarding the Amber Alert issued Friday.

Although he declined to name the suspect, he described her as a Native American woman standing 5'1" tall and weighing roughly 130 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

A Lander resident, the woman reportedly took her children from protective custody on April 5. In a phone interview with K2 Radio News, Hutchison said the sheriff's office was not notified of the interference with custody until Friday.

There is no firm information on where she may be headed, but interviews with her family members have established Colorado and California as possible destinations. She could also still be in the Fremont County area, Hutchison said.

This developing story will be updated as more information is made public.

=============================================================

Original Story:

Authorities in Fremont County say a woman abducted her four biological children, and an Amber Alert has been issued.

The initial notification from the Wyoming Highway Patrol did not contain any names, only that the children are ages 5, 6, 11 and 14.

The suspect vehicle is a black 2019 Dodge pickup truck with no plates and a possible Fremont Motors temporary registration.