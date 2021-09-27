Some people wonder if Wyoming even exists. Some know Wyoming is here, but consider it a sleepy little state.

So imagine their surprise when I tell them, we have more than one place in Wyoming that manufactures Airplanes. World-famous airplanes for that matter.

They find it hard to believe, yet...

Then they hear the background of the owner of Back Country Super Cubs in Douglas Wyoming and they can hardly believe it. You are about to read an amazing story.

Just a sleepy little state, huh?

The video below will show you what it is like to fly a Back Country Super Cub, built in Douglas Wyoming. Below that is the gallery and story of the owner and history of the company.

An Airplane Factory In Douglas Wyoming? Who Knew?