See Hangars & Planes Crushed By Wyoming Blizzard

March 21st, 2021. A record breaking snow storm had shut down most of Wyoming and was not done yet. Below is a gallery of photos of the damage done to the Wheatland Wyoming airfield.

One of the small airports in Platte County Wyoming is Phifer Airfield on Antelope Gap Road, east of Wheatland. Platte County has the Wheatland airport along with one in Torrington and Guernsey. They were all shut down in the storm.

The sheer weight of the snow from that last blizzard that blew through punished the area, cost them a hangar, and damaged some aircrafts inside it. You can read more about it here.

The Wheatland Wyoming airport has been around for a very long time. Originally just a grass strip it is now just one short paved runway which is maintained by the city.

The hangars at the airport are privately owned. Some have been there for generations.

You can see from this photo that when entering the tiny airfield off of Antelope Gap Road, country road 316, it is easy to almost miss the unassuming turn into the parking area. There is one building that houses the transmitter for local airport information, such as weather, and also provides a place for pilots to use a toilet, sit out the weather, or plan a flight.

To the left are three rows of hangars. It is the back row of what might be the first hangars built at the airport that collapsed.