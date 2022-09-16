Wheatland Man Charged with Felony Fraud and Forgery

A judge ordered a Wheatland man held on a $3,000 bond for three felony charges during intitial appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Wednesday.

Judge Michael Patchen said Austin Scott Lee McClain is charged with:

Forgery

Fraud by Check

Conspiracy

According to the affidavit, McClain wrote a check for $98,133 to Fremont Motors on March 25th, 2019, when his balance was $0.

The affidavit said McClain had, at most, $117.15 in his account on April 1st, 2019.

By April 5th, 2019, his bank account had a negative balance of $38.41.

Due to McCLain having no money in his bank account when the check was written, the Investigating Officer believes McClain knowingly issued a check with insufficient funds.

Both Forgery and Fraud by Check are a felony punishable by imprisonment up to ten years, a fine of $10,000, or both.

McClain was previously sentenced to four to six years in state prison after pleading guilty to burglary charges in Wheatland, according to court records. His probation was revoked after he failed to report.

McClain's court history shows that he also faces charges in Campbell County for allegedly writing a bad check on April 29, 2019 to Gillette Auto Group.

If McClain does not bond out in eight days he will have a preliminary hearing during which the state presents evidence that a crime was committed and that he probably committed it.

