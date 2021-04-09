A Casper Police detective writes in an affidavit of probable cause that a Casper woman wrote herself $811,044.77 in falsified checks.

Mia P. Moore-Stewart is charged with grand theft, grand larceny by a bailee and four counts of forgery. All of the charges are felonies punishable by up to 10 years behind bars.

According to an affidavit of probable cause, Moore-Stewart wrote herself checks for "the better part of eight years" from various energy companies.

Court documents allege that she was found out when a trustee of one of the companies was standing in line at the bank and noticed inconsistencies in deposits. Court documents further state Moore-Stewart was issued a loan from her employer for $138,054.

The affidavit alleges that Moore-Stewart used a signature stamp from her employer to "sign" the checks.

Court documents state the stamp was the company owner's name and it was only intended to be used for tax forms. The owner told a detective that he never gave her permission to use the stamp at any time and never allowed Moore-Stewart to write checks for herself.

The affidavit states that a trustee of the company did not have any suspicions that Moore-Stewart was taking any money from the company.

A detective writes in the affidavit that Moore-Stewart would alter the value of checks from various companies and skim the rest for herself.

The affidavit states Moore-Stewart only stopped writing herself checks in 2018 when her employer changed their accounting practices.

Moore-Stewart has not had an opportunity to enter pleas to the charges. That will happen during an arraignment in Natrona County District Court which has not yet been scheduled.