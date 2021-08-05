Let’s Looks Inside the Awesome Douglas Bar That You Could Own

I took my sister and brother-in-law on a week-long tour of central Wyoming. That means a must stop in Douglas, Wyoming to have their picture taken with the Jackalope statue. As we turned in to downtown there was something else turning our heads.

The downtown area is defiantly cute. But there is really only one other thing that stands out enough to get your attention. THE WHITE WOLF SALOON.

The White Wolf is that kind of place that is so interesting on the outside it draws a person to see what is going on inside.

It's common for most people to think or even say out loud, "I'd like to own a place like that." But only a few will actually say those words seriously. For those few, here is your chance. THE WHITE WOLF IS NOW FOR SALE!

Tara Harris "The Innovator" has listed The White Wolf as FOR SALE on her real estate website and FaceBook page. Her photographer, Jake Bigelow Photography teases us with photos, drone shots, and an indoor walk-around.

The White Wolf Saloon, Douglas Wyoming

