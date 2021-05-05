Road Trip Guide To Famous Wyoming Saloons & Bars

No matter if you are just visiting Wyoming or know the state like the back of your hand, there is no better time to put on a cowboy hat and hit the road, touring Wyoming's best old Saloons and Bar.

These places, seen below, are truly old west. You'll see history hanging on the walls. You'll see bullet holes in the ceilings. Some of these places have been owned by the same family for generations.

I've laid out the order of these photos in a way that should make mapping and driving it easy.

There are many places we missed. But that does not mean they are not worth visiting. The following places are, in our opinion, worth the road trip.

Grab a map and come thirsty, and in many cases, hungry too.