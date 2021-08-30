An Up Close Look At Wyoming’s Extraordinary Laramie Peak Trail

Get our free mobile app

Laramie Peak is located outside of Douglas, Wyoming in the Medicine Bow National Forest.

From Casper, it's about a two-hour drive which makes it the perfect hike if you have an entire day free.

Laramie Peak is 10,276' and one of the best parts about it is the 360-degree view when you finally make it to the top.

This trail is labeled as difficult because of the elevation gain (2,732) over the 5 miles of trail. This is an out and back trail, so you will be hiking a total of 10 miles.

The last 2 miles of the trail are fairly steep and very rocky so make sure you are wearing sturdy hiking shoes.

Between the altitude and the difficulty of the trail, it's important that you pack lots of water and stay hydrated, and as with every hike in Wyoming it's recommended to wear layers and have a high protein snack or two.

Isn't that view at the top amazing?!

As with all Wyoming trails, I suggest that you find a hiking buddy (or two) to take along with you, especially if it's your first time on this trail.

Dogs are welcome as long as they are friendly and have a leash.

Here's a video that my friend and I made that gives you another look at the trail and shows how much fun you can have if you go with a friend.

