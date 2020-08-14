Hiker Video Shows How Pretty Wyoming is From Atop Laramie Peak

This hiker isn't the first to climb Laramie Peak and he won't be the last. But, he just shared a video of his journey to the top which is a reminder of how pretty Wyoming is from up high.

Check out the hike that this guy did to the top of Laramie Peak over the 4th of July weekend.

If you're new to our area, Laramie Peak is located almost directly south of Douglas as the crow flies.

Google Maps

According to his description, he began this climb from the Friend Park Campground. The NPS offers directions to this campground and the trail head from Douglas:

From Douglas, take WY 94 17 miles south continuing onto Esterbrook Road (County Road 5) 11 miles south to Esterbrook. Turn right on Esterbrook Road (County Road 5) southwest for another 15 miles. Turn left on Forest Road 671 for 2 miles and then left onto Forest Road 661 for 1 mile to the campground. Transit time 1 1/2+ hours.

The Laramie Peak climb is highly rated on All Trails. It's 4 out of 5 stars and is rated as difficult, but doable with a dog if they're on a leash. It's nearly a 10 mile hike out and back with an elevation gain of over 2,700 feet. Some of the reviews claim that there aren't many mosquitoes, but you'l encounter lots of flies. One person mentioned they ran into serious snow at the higher elevations in late May. It's a good day trip as most hikers mention they started late morning and were done by dinner time.

Many climb Laramie Peak, but not many share the experience with video like this hiker did. A very nice reminder of how pretty our part of Wyoming is from the top of the world.