Deceased Former Casper Police Officer Took His Own Life

On Monday, the Douglas Police Department announced the passing of one of their own; Officer Michael Ableman. Unfortunately, the Douglas Police Department have reported that Officer Abelman took his own life.

"On December 26, 2021, Officer Michael Ableman, a selfless community servant, father, son, brother and friend, was found deceased," the Douglas Police Department wrote. "In partnership with Officer Ableman’s family, we are deeply saddened to share that Officer Ableman took his own life."

The DPD stated that Officer Abelman "loved his community and his role in protecting it. He began his service with the Douglas Police Department in 2014, serving with the Casper Police Department eight years prior. Officer Ableman took great pride in his work and wore the uniform with honor. He was a proud father to his eight-year-old daughter and cherished every available moment he had with her."

According to the social media post, a memorial fund has been established to assist Officer Abelman's family with funeral expenses.

"Anyone wishing to donate may do so at Converse County Bank, located at 322 Walnut Street in Douglas or at the Casper Police Department, located at 201 North David Street in Casper," the post stated.

The Douglas Police Department thanked the community for its support of the department and Officer Abelman's family.

The manner in which Officer Abelman passed away mirrors the story of Casper Police Lieutenant Danny Dundas, who also died earlier this year. Both men were essential to their teams, to their families, and to their communities.

Rebekah Ladd, Public Information Officer with the Casper Police Department, said Ableman was an officer with Casper police from 2005 to 2014.

"The Douglas Police Department mourns the loss of our brother," the department wrote. "He will truly be missed."

K2 Radio News wishes to express our deepest condolences to the family, friends, and partners of Officer Abelman.