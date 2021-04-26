Confusing: Casper and Douglas Make Different Safest Cities Lists

It's gonna take all of my human effort to attempt to explain this one. Casper and Douglas both made two separate safest cities in Wyoming lists and neither lists agree with the other.

Deep breath. It's issues like this that make me not trust the internet. Two different national websites just issued new safest cities in Wyoming lists. One has Casper on it and the other has Douglas. The first one you can check out comes from Safewise. It claims to possess the 10 safest cities in Wyoming for 2021. Does it really? I have no idea.

On the Safewise list, you'll find Douglas ranked as the #5 safest city in Wyoming. Cool. But, don't get happy too fast Douglas. Another list from Alarms.org doesn't have you anywhere near the top 10. Oh, and did I mention it shows Casper as the #7 safest city in Wyoming? Huh?

Who is right or are both wrong? Heck if I know. I'll attempt to let the sites try to explain themselves. Here's how Safewise said they came up with their numbers:

For the purposes of this report, the terms “dangerous” and “safest” refer explicitly to crime rates as calculated from FBI crime data—no other characterization of any community is implied or intended.

They say that only 16 cities met the criteria for their ranking. That's how Douglas got their safe nod. What about Alarms.org? Here's what they said their methodology was:

To identify the safest cities, we reviewed the most recent FBI Uniform Crime Report statistics. We eliminated any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI and cities with populations under 10,000. This left 3,381 cities (out of a total of 9,251).

But, wait. There's more: They also added and multiplied numbers based on violent crimes and city population. That led to Casper coming in at #7 in the state for safety. Have these people driven on Outer Drive or 2nd Street?

It's situations like this that lead me to take these lists with a grain of salt (if that). Anyone using a methodology can make a claim about just about anything. As it stands, congratulations (I guess) to both Douglas and Casper. It's very possible you are safe places.

