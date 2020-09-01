While Ant-Man 3 does not have an official release date within Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the movie is in development over at Marvel. In an interview with The Jess Cagle Show (via Collider), director Peyton Reed — who directed both the first Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp — gave a brief update on his progress.

While he didn’t say much, lest Marvel send his butt to the Negative Zone, he did note that this movie is going to look different than either of the previous Ant-Man films. He promised:

There’s some really really really exciting things in store, none of which of course I could speak to you about right now, as is the Marvel way… I think the third Ant-Man movie is going to be a much bigger, more sprawling movie than the first two. It’s going to have a very different visual template.

A “bigger” Ant-Man movie is such an oxymoron that should almost be its title. This summer... get ready for... A Bigger Ant-Man. No doubt Marvel realizes that the two Ant-Man films had some of the lowest grosses in the history of the MCU, although the sequel did improve upon the performance of the original. Some of that could simply have been excitement about Avengers: Endgame, which was coming a few months later. Or maybe audiences have grown to love Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly’s Hope van Dyne over time, and they’re excited for their return. In the meantime, the MCU (supposedly) returns to theaters this fall, when Black Widow opens on November 6.