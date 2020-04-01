April 7 “Pink” Supermoon will be Biggest, Brightest of 2020

If you've got some extra time on your hands (of course you do), make sure to go outside and check out the "brightest supermoon of 2020."

The full moon that'll rise on April 7 is the closest our celestial hanger-on will be the entire year, which means that it will appear largest it has ever been, according to EarthSky.

However, the title of this supermoon is a bit misleading. The "pink" moon will not truly appear the color pink. The moon's named after the pink flowers called wild ground phlox, which bloom in early spring and appear throughout the United States and Canada.

From EarthSky:

That’s because this full moon more closely coincides with lunar perigee – the moon’s closest point to Earth in its monthly obit – than any other full moon in the year 2020

NASA says, the moon will be at perigee at 2:08 pm ET on April 7. The moon will be full at exactly 10:35 pm ET the same day.

Source: NASA and EarthSky

