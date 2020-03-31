Idaho Has Been Shaken By Major Earthquake

The USGS is reporting that a major earthquake has shaken Idaho and parts of Montana.

The preliminary magnitude is being reported as a 6.5 earthquake centered near Challis, Idaho by the USGS.

As of this writing, over 1,500 people are reporting feeling this quake on the USGS website.

The USGS Intensity Map shows this quake was felt in 7 different states.

KTVB in Boise shared video of viewers who recorded the shaking.

