April 1st, Wyoming Is Only State With NO Covid-19 Deaths

Yesterday, March 31st, it was only Wyoming and Hawaii that did not have any coronavirus deaths.

Now, April 1st, 2020, and Wyoming is the only state that has been spared a death so far.

Wyoming does not have the least number of cases, as the numbers from the CDC show.

There have been recoveries from the virus in the state. The last count that I could find, from two days ago, was 24.

The Virgin Islands also has zero deaths, but technically they are a territory, not a state. Here is hoping that number stays at zero for them as well.

Below are the numbers from across the nation from the CDC.

State/territory Confirmed cases Deaths New York 76,049 1,714 New Jersey 18,992 267 California 8,548 182 Michigan 7,615 259 Florida 6,741 85 Massachusetts 6,620 89 Illinois 5,994 99 Washington 5,450 225 Louisiana 5,237 239 Pennsylvania 4,994 66 Georgia 4,117 125 Texas 3,913 57 Connecticut 3,128 69 Colorado 2,966 69 Tennessee 2,391 23 Ohio 2,199 55 Indiana 2,158 49 Maryland 1,660 18 North Carolina 1,545 12 Wisconsin 1,412 25 Missouri 1,357 15 Arizona 1,289 24 Virginia 1,249 27 Nevada 1,138 26 South Carolina 1,083 22 Alabama 993 23 Mississippi 937 20 Utah 888 5 Oregon 690 18 Kentucky 632 18 Minnesota 629 12 Oklahoma 568 23 Arkansas 564 8 Idaho 524 8 Iowa 497 7 District of Columbia 495 9 Rhode Island 488 8 Kansas 440 9 New Hampshire 357 3 Delaware 319 10 New Mexico 315 5 Maine 303 5 Vermont 293 13 Puerto Rico 239 8 Hawaii 222 1 Montana 198 5 Nebraska 177 4 West Virginia 162 1 Alaska 132 3 North Dakota 122 3 Wyoming 120 0 South Dakota 108 1 Guam 69 2 Virgin Islands 30 0

Enter your number to get our free mobile app