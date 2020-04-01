April 1st, Wyoming Is Only State With NO Covid-19 Deaths

Yesterday, March 31st, it was only Wyoming and Hawaii that did not have any coronavirus deaths.

Now, April 1st, 2020, and Wyoming is the only state that has been spared a death so far.

Wyoming does not have the least number of cases, as the numbers from the CDC show.

There have been recoveries from the virus in the state. The last count that I could find, from two days ago, was 24.

The Virgin Islands also has zero deaths, but technically they are a territory, not a state. Here is hoping that number stays at zero for them as well.

Below are the numbers from across the nation from the CDC.

State/territoryConfirmed casesDeaths
New York76,0491,714
New Jersey18,992267
California8,548182
Michigan7,615259
Florida6,74185
Massachusetts6,62089
Illinois5,99499
Washington5,450225
Louisiana5,237239
Pennsylvania4,99466
Georgia4,117125
Texas3,91357
Connecticut3,12869
Colorado2,96669
Tennessee2,39123
Ohio2,19955
Indiana2,15849
Maryland1,66018
North Carolina1,54512
Wisconsin1,41225
Missouri1,35715
Arizona1,28924
Virginia1,24927
Nevada1,13826
South Carolina1,08322
Alabama99323
Mississippi93720
Utah8885
Oregon69018
Kentucky63218
Minnesota62912
Oklahoma56823
Arkansas5648
Idaho5248
Iowa4977
District of Columbia4959
Rhode Island4888
Kansas4409
New Hampshire3573
Delaware31910
New Mexico3155
Maine3035
Vermont29313
Puerto Rico2398
Hawaii2221
Montana1985
Nebraska1774
West Virginia1621
Alaska1323
North Dakota1223
Wyoming1200
South Dakota1081
Guam692
Virgin Islands300
