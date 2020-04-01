April 1st, Wyoming Is Only State With NO Covid-19 Deaths
Yesterday, March 31st, it was only Wyoming and Hawaii that did not have any coronavirus deaths.
Now, April 1st, 2020, and Wyoming is the only state that has been spared a death so far.
Wyoming does not have the least number of cases, as the numbers from the CDC show.
There have been recoveries from the virus in the state. The last count that I could find, from two days ago, was 24.
The Virgin Islands also has zero deaths, but technically they are a territory, not a state. Here is hoping that number stays at zero for them as well.
Below are the numbers from across the nation from the CDC.
|State/territory
|Confirmed cases
|Deaths
|New York
|76,049
|1,714
|New Jersey
|18,992
|267
|California
|8,548
|182
|Michigan
|7,615
|259
|Florida
|6,741
|85
|Massachusetts
|6,620
|89
|Illinois
|5,994
|99
|Washington
|5,450
|225
|Louisiana
|5,237
|239
|Pennsylvania
|4,994
|66
|Georgia
|4,117
|125
|Texas
|3,913
|57
|Connecticut
|3,128
|69
|Colorado
|2,966
|69
|Tennessee
|2,391
|23
|Ohio
|2,199
|55
|Indiana
|2,158
|49
|Maryland
|1,660
|18
|North Carolina
|1,545
|12
|Wisconsin
|1,412
|25
|Missouri
|1,357
|15
|Arizona
|1,289
|24
|Virginia
|1,249
|27
|Nevada
|1,138
|26
|South Carolina
|1,083
|22
|Alabama
|993
|23
|Mississippi
|937
|20
|Utah
|888
|5
|Oregon
|690
|18
|Kentucky
|632
|18
|Minnesota
|629
|12
|Oklahoma
|568
|23
|Arkansas
|564
|8
|Idaho
|524
|8
|Iowa
|497
|7
|District of Columbia
|495
|9
|Rhode Island
|488
|8
|Kansas
|440
|9
|New Hampshire
|357
|3
|Delaware
|319
|10
|New Mexico
|315
|5
|Maine
|303
|5
|Vermont
|293
|13
|Puerto Rico
|239
|8
|Hawaii
|222
|1
|Montana
|198
|5
|Nebraska
|177
|4
|West Virginia
|162
|1
|Alaska
|132
|3
|North Dakota
|122
|3
|Wyoming
|120
|0
|South Dakota
|108
|1
|Guam
|69
|2
|Virgin Islands
|30
|0
