Olivia loved Butterflies.

And even though she spent much of her short life undergoing difficult treatments to try and battle the cancer that was taking away her strength, she found joy in the simple beauty of these insects.

Olivia's mother Katie created the Olivia Caldwell Foundation to honor the memory of her daughter, and to try and help parents who like her...were dealing with the unthinkable.

A butterfly can be found not only in the logo of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation but in the name of their biggest fundraiser of the year, the Butterfly Ball.

This adult prom is an evening of dancing and 21 plus fun, including the spin the bottle wine pull, a unique custom cocktail created by Backwards Distillery, a silent auction, great food, and a chance to take prom pictures with phenomenal local photographers Jessica Sorensen and Ben Winckler.

There are still a few tickets and tables left (though that may change soon) for this January 29, 2022 event.

Are you attending the event with your sweetie, and want a chance at winning the title of Prom King and Queen?

Which by the way, comes with not only a crown and sash but an ALL EXPENSES PAID VACATION!

Just follow this link to find out how you can enter to win. Keep in mind that entries close on January 6th.

Even if you decide that attending the Butterfly Ball Adult Prom isn't for you, you can still relive your high school memories by voting for the King and Queen.

Voting kicks off on January 8th, so make sure you're following Olivia Caldwell's Butterfly Ball Adult Prom Page on Facebook so you can find the link and start voting.

