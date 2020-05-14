Casperite Katie Caldwell-Burchett Nominated For National Award

Casperite Katie Caldwell-Burchett took what was most definitely a tragedy, and turned it into a way to help her local community.

After her daughter Olivia Caldwell passed away at the age of one from pediatric brain cancer, Katie knew that she had to do something to honor her.

She formed the Olivia Caldwell Foundation one month after her daughter's death.

Their mission is "to fund life-saving pediatric cancer research and programs to improve the lives of children battling and other serious diseases in Wyoming and surrounding areas."

From 2013 to now, the Olivia Cladwell Foundation has donated $425,000 to pediatric cancer research teams at Children's Hospital Colorado and the Dana Farber Cancer Institute.

Katie's hard work has been acknowledged by many of us that live locally, and it was recently announced that she is one of four 2020 Wyoming finalists for the Jefferson Awards For Public Service.

This national award honors individuals for their commitment to public service.

Understandably, Katie is both humbled and honored to receive this award.

In the interview below, she shares a bit more about what inspires her to keep working to help Wyoming families and our local community.

The Olivia Caldwell Foundation hosts several yearly fundraisers.

The upcoming Stella Strong Super Hero Virtual Run is a great way to help support their mission with your whole family.

You can also participate in their "Better Together Virtual Fundraiser".

You can learn more about the Olivia Caldwell foundation here.