Enter to Be King & Queen for Olivia Caldwell Foundation Butterfly Ball

Olivia's mother Katie created the Olivia Caldwell Foundation to honor the memory of her daughter, and to try and help parents who like her...were dealing with the unthinkable.

A butterfly can be found not only in the logo of the Olivia Caldwell Foundation but in the name of their biggest fundraiser of the year, the Butterfly Ball.

This adult prom is an evening of dancing and 21 plus fun, including the spin the bottle wine pull, a unique custom cocktail created by Backwards Distillery, a silent auction, great food, and a chance to take prom pictures with phenomenal local photographers Jessica Sorensen and Ben Winckler.

Are you attending the event with your sweetie, and want a chance at winning the title of Prom King and Queen?

Just click here to find out how you can enter to win. Keep in mind that entries close on January 6th, so get your entries in now!

