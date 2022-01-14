Are You Ready For The Mills Fire Department Family Friendly Chili Cookoff?

This Saturday (January 15) from 11 am to 4 pm The Wagon Wheel in Mills is where all the fun will be happening.

It's the first annual Mills Fire Department Chili Cookoff, and proceeds will be going towards the Citizens Relief Fund.

The purpose of the Citizens Relief Fund is to provide immediate relief to Mills residents and small businesses following a natural or manmade disaster.

The Chili Cookoff is an entire day of family-friendly activities, and the cost is $5 with kids 12 and under FREE.

All you can eat Chili

Adult Beverages are available

Open Skate (discounted skate rental fee)

Bouncey House

Silent Auction

50/50 raffle

Live Auction at 1:30 pm

Awards for Chili

Some of the Live Auction Items include a chance for your kids to ride to school in a fire engine, a case of 9MM ammo, dinner at the Mills Fire Department, and an AR-15.

Each attendee will be asked to vote for the favorite chili and the winner will receive the coveted People's Choice Award.

You must be present to win the 50/50 raffle, and the drawing will be at 3:30.

The Silent Auction is NOW open, and you don't have to attend the event to bid or win.

Here is the link where you can not only view all the fabulous items in the Silent Auction, but you can also bid on your favorite items now.

Contact the Mills Fire Chief, Bob Lanz for more info (307)439-1242

