Casper Fire-EMS and Mills Fire Department Hosting Free Car Seat Check on Friday

The City Of Casper Fire-EMS Department is partnering with the Mills Fire Department and Safe Kids Worldwide to offer parents an opportunity for a free car seat check on Friday, June 10th.

From 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., motorists are invited to the Mills Community Center to make sure their car seats are, in fact, safe for their children.

That's according to a social media post from Casper Fire-EMS.

"Newly graduated Child Passenger Safety Technicians (CPST) will be on hand to check your child passenger seats - including assistance with installing, checking the fit to your passenger, and to answer any questions you may have!" the post stated.

For those unavailable to come to the event, Casper Fire-EMS noted that they have several CPT's on duty, every single day.

"Call 235-8222 to locate a CPST at a fire station closest to you," they wrote.