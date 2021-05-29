What happened to Ariana Grande’s tattoos?

Some of the “Positions” singer’s tattoos were covered up in her recent wedding photos from May 15. Other eagle-eyed fans noticed that some of those same pieces were covered for her iHeartRadio Awards performance of “Save Your Tears” with The Weeknd on May 27.

The tattoos that were seemingly not present included two butterflies on her upper arm near her shoulder. She debuted the first butterfly tattoo at the 2020 Grammys and later added a second similar design to her arm.

Grande's Pokémon character Eevee was also missing from both her wedding day and performance. The black and white portrait sat above her inner elbow. She got the ink in 2019 and wrote on her Instagram at the time, “I’ve wanted this for so long.”

In summer 2018, Grande got a tattoo of the Spirited Away character, Chihiro, inside her right arm, which was also covered.

“Chihiro’s growth into a capable individual is a core factor to the movement of Spirited Away‘s plot,” she previously wrote on Instagram. “During her adventure in the Spirit World, she matures from an easily-scared girl with a child-like personality to match her age to a hard-working, responsible and brave young girl who has learned to put her fears aside for those she cares for.”

Finally, the other missing tattoo was the Japanese characters for "let's sing," that sat above her elbow. Grande got the tattoo in 2019 and used it to tease fans with the promise of new music.

