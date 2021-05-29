PHOTOS: David Street Station Honors Memory of Community Members with American Flags

Memorial Day is about so much more than just "a day off from work." It is a day to honor those who have served this great country and have given their lives so that fellow Americans may continue to live in the land of the free.

Memorial Day offers a chance to celebrate, honor, and remember the true heroes of this great nation and David Street Station offered community members the opportunity to recognize their loved ones by purchasing a flag that will be displayed throughout Memorial Day weekend.

On Friday, DSS proudly hung the flags throughout the station. Each flag represents and honors the lives of those who have served. These men and women are heroes. So when walking through David Street Station, take a moment and say "thank you" to the lives those flags represent. We know we will.

To Staff Sergeant Norman Bunney, Beverly Gabel, Jake Gabel, Lyle Kaul, Raymond Macmillan, Herschel Nickerson, Don Stepp, Beecher Ed Strube, Cliff Tuma, Toni Tuma, Martin Woodruff, Chris Johnson, Jim Kaup, Jenny Mutch, and Jim Sears: thank you for you service. We remember you.

Below are some photos of the flags, as well as a video walkthrough.

Nick Perkins, Townsquare Media