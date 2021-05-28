As a Wyomingite, have you ever been asked a question so ludicrous, you couldn't do much else except look at the person with nothing but disdain and disgust? I know I have and it never ceases to amaze me the sheer ignorance of the majority of these outlandish inquires.

Get our free mobile app

With that in mind, we asked you: "what's a question you should NEVER ask someone from Wyoming?". Here are the top 15 questions:

*Full disclosure: although real questions, some of these are pretty out there.*

15 Questions You Should Never Ask Someone From Wyoming