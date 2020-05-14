Top 7 Ways You Might Be Turning Into Your Mother

I remember one of my worst fears as a teenager was becoming my parents, my mother to be more specific. The older I get however, I realize it was inevitable.

I catch myself often doing (and saying) things that echo her sentiments, usually verbatim. With that being said, here are the top 7 ways you may be turning into your mother.

There you have it! How many of these things do you already do now as a parent? Did we forget any? Let us know in the comments.