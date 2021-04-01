Casper-area organizations are sponsoring the sixth annual free community baby shower next week, according to a news release from the Mercer Family Resource Center.

The Mercer Family Resource Center, 535 W. Yellowstone Highway, will host the event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 10.

Expectant parents and parents of children 0-3 years old will leave with a bag of essentials for babies as well as information about various community resources.

The Resource Center and co-sponsor Natrona County Prevention Coalition also will offer a “Minute for Mom” self-care bag.

Participants will enter the drive-through event at the west entrance -- Spruce Street -- parking lot of Mercer Family Resource Center, receive their bag from Prevention Coalition volunteers, and exit through the north parking lot by turning right onto Yellowstone Highway.

Other participants are the Child Protection Team, the Youth Empowerment Council, the Nicolaysen Art Museum, Parents as Teachers, the Casper-Natrona County Health Department, and the Wyoming Behavioral Institute.

For more information contact Shannon Decker at (307) 233-4276 or by email at sdecker@mercercasper.com.

