‘Dancing With the Stars of Casper’ Returns to the Ford Wyoming Center

One of the biggest local charity benefits of the year returns to the Ford Wyoming Center on Saturday, October 22nd, 2022.

The Mercer Family Resource Center is hosting "Dancing With the Stars of Casper" and this year, the theme is "dancing through the decades".

The official Dancing With the Stars of Casper Facebook event page states:

Support our mission to provide education, counseling, and prevention services that build stronger and healthier youth and families in our community by joining us for our sell out event, Dancing with the Stars of Casper!

Purchase tickets online at MercerCasper.com, www.bidpal.net/dancing2022 or by calling 307-265-7366

The event details state:

WHEN: Saturday, October 22nd, 2022 | 6:00 pm - 8:45 pm (doors open at 5:30 pm)

WHERE: Ford Wyoming Center

COST: Individual tickets are $80.00 | Sponsor packages available

This is definitely an event you do not want to miss.

For more details, visit the official Mercer Family Resource Center website here.

