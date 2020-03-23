Authorities Identify Casper Woman Killed in Domestic Homicide

The Natrona County Coroner's Office on Monday identified the woman who was killed in a domestic homicide last week.

The victim, 42-year-old Dana Marie Robertson, was found dead in the 1300 block of Maple Street on Friday after police were called to the residence for a reported shooting.

Also Monday, law enforcement identified the suspect as 49-year-old Edward Eugene Robertson. According to Natrona County Sheriff's Office records, Robertson is facing recommended first-degree murder charges.

This developing story will be updated.