Casper Man Charged With 1st Degree Murder Has Bond Set At $500K

A Casper man charged with first-degree murder in a domestic homicide on Friday had his bond set at $500,000 cash only.

Edward Eugene Robertson, 49, made his initial appearance in Natrona County Circuit Court on Monday afternoon. He's charged in the alleged shooting of 42-year-old Dana Marie Robertson.

Robertson appeared via video from the Natrona County Detention Center when he heard the charges. Circuit Court appearances are taking place on video due to coronavirus concerns.

An affidavit of probable cause detailing the allegations was not immediately available.