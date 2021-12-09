AWESOME: Bar Nunn Family Dollar Is FINALLY Open On Salt Creek Hwy

Residents of the Bar Nunn area have been ready for this day for a long time. The new Family Dollar is open in the Bar Nunn area of Casper and the company is excited to finally get the store open. The company is planning a grand opening celebration on January 8th, but the doors are open for shopping now. Kayleigh M. Painter, Dollar Tree’s Investor and Media Relations Manager said:

“Family Dollar is proud to provide the Casper community a convenient shopping experience that offers incredible value on everyday products, as well as the party essentials and seasonal items that Dollar Tree is best known for,”

The store is seems to be bigger than Family Dollar stores that I've seen in the past. The selections are great too. They have a large cooler section that takes up a full wall and is stocked with your favorite frozen foods and your refrigerated items like milk, eggs, cheese, lunchmeats and other items you'll need.

The grocery aisles are long and full with all the essentials you need for you home like cereal, snack cakes, soups, prepackaged dinners and beverages just to name a few. There's a nice pet food and care section, school supplies, home decor, electronics and a big section of holiday decorations & gifts.

The staff was great and really enjoying the new store experience. The stores usually employ 10 associates, so if you're looking for a job you can hit them up online and fill out an application. If you haven't been to the new Family Dollar, stop in and see them they open at 8am daily.

