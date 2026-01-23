With the recent arctic cold front sweeping across the nation, one thing everyone is trying to do is stay warm. A good winter coat is essential, but so is a good, warm, comfortable and reliable hoodie.

A good hoodie is a must-have in Wyoming. Up until this week, we've had a very mild winter, but all of that has changed this week. After a recent heat outage here at the station, I was reminded at how important a good hoodie really is. I have been getting fed ads for the Comfrt hoodies for a good minute on social media, but after talking to a friend on a plane ride back to Casper, I got to talk to someone that had one and loved theirs, so I promptly ordered myself one (an actual complete sweatsuit actually).

They are slightly weighted and honestly the warmest hoodie (and sweatpants), that I have EVER worn before. They are also breathable, so you don't sweat, even though they keep you warm, even in below zero temperatures.

I won't lie to you, they aren't cheap (unless you're lucky enough to catch them on sale), but even at full price, they are totally worth the price. Since purchasing my initial set, I have since ordered one in almost every color for myself and my children.

As someone who is super picky about both fashion and comfort, the aptly named Comfrt hoodies are everything that's advertised, but don't trust my word... try one for yourself. You won't be disappointed.

