Beyoncé Demands Justice for George Floyd: ‘No More Senseless Killings’

Beyoncé is the latest celebrity to speak out and demand justice for the police brutality murder of George Floyd.

The 38-year-old pop star shared a video to her Instagram account on Friday (May 29) night to address the 46-year-old Minnesota man's killing by since-fired and arrested police officer Derek Chauvin.

"We need justice for George Floyd," Beyoncé began. "We all witnessed his murder in broad daylight. We’re broken and we’re disgusted. We cannot normalize this pain."

She added that she wants everyone to seek change, no matter their race, explaining, "I’m not only speaking to people of color. If you’re white, black, brown, or anything in between, I’m sure you feel hopeless by the racism going on in America right now."

"No more senseless killings of human beings," she continued. "No more seeing people of color as less than human. We can no longer look away. George is all of our family in humanity. He’s family because he’s a fellow American."

"There have been too many times that we’ve seen these violent killings and no consequences," she added. "Yes, someone has been charged but justice is far from being achieved. Please sign the petition and continue to pray for peace, compassion and healing for our country."

The “Halo” singer also updated her website with a page dedicated to Floyd, along with a list of links of petitions in his memory and to seek political change.

Watch the video, below.