Taste the Trend: Sonic’s New Pickle Power Move [VIDEO]

To be begin, I consider myself to be somewhat of a pickle connoisseur. Whether it's knowing the difference between pairing sweet or dill pickles on different types of sandwiches (and/or burgers), making them from scratch and the plethora of ways to make them from scratch, I'm the self-proclaimed go-to person.

That's why when I saw the commercial for the new Big Dill Smasher Meal from Sonic Drive-In, I knew I would have to try it.

Let's begin with the star of the show: the burger.

I went with a the double, because the triple just seemed a bit too big for my first go-round with this new menu item. It features two of Sonic's hand-smashed and seasoned Angus beef patties, layered with two slices of melted American cheese, , lettuce, dill pickle seasoned crispy cucumbers, dilly ranch, and Grillo's famous pickles chips, served on a potato bun.

I'll be honest, Grillo's is my second favorite store brand pickle. They are top tear and only second to Claussen.

What about the sides?

I went with the tots, because not everyone can do fries right (in my humble opinion), but it's very hard to mess up tater tots. I must say, the Grillo's pickle season on the tots was a great touch.

Get our free mobile app

Full disclosure, I wasn't brave enough to try the Picklerita Slush. As much I love pickles on almost everything savory, it's not my favorite in beverage form. I don't mind pickle juice in my Bloody Marys, but that's about it.

All in all, if you're a pickle lover, this is definitely a win in my book.

DJ Nyke's Restaurant Wishlist for Casper Locations Gallery Credit: DJ Nyke