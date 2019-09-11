Black Bears Are Just As Scared Of Us As We Are Of Them

Have you ever been walking out of your house getting ready to go to work and see something that scares you so much that you have to run back inside and gather yourself?

This lady had that exact thing happen. Take a look.

Of course, if you go back and rewatch the video, the bear was just as scared of her and she was of it. They may seem scary and mean but in all reality, they are just trying to live their life like you and I are.

This gal luckily did not have her three kids with her at this point. But I'm sure that after being scared straight she double-checked before loading them into the car.