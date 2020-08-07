Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming Name 2020 Breakfast Honoree

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming helps thousands of children each year.

From after school, Summer, and sports programs to character, business, and leadership programs, they are helping make our community stronger one child at a time.

Each year the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming (BGCCW) honors a local member of our community at their Annual Awards & Recognition Breakfast.

At this year's 22nd annual breakfast the BGCCW will honor Rhonda Zimmerman, a Casper native, local business owner, and BGCCW board member.

When asked about Zimmerman's positive impact Ashley Bright, BGCCW Chief Executive officer said,

Rhonda greatly epitomizes servanthood to our community’s youth and families in Central Wyoming and beyond through her actions, talents and her giving. She demonstrates the strength of a lion and the gentleness and quietness of a dove - as she has championed for children and teens in a most compassionate and caring way.

The featured speaker for this year's event will be NFL Hall of Famer Andre Reed of the Buffalo Bills.

Bryan Steffy, Getty Images

Drafted by the Buffalo Bills in 1985, he played 16 seasons, going to four Super Bowls. As a Boys & Girls Club alumni, Reed understands the need to give back to the community, and as a result, he founded the Read with Reed Foundation that encourages kids to spend time between the pages of books.

This Breakfast is the culmination of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming’s Annual Giving Campaign "Forward Together for Our Kids".

Breakfast will be served at 6:30 a.m. with the program beginning at 7 a.m.

There is no cost for tickets and/or table reservations. Instead, all ticket holders will be expected to make a contribution to support the thousands of youth impacted by the Club.

In the past, this event has drawn more than a thousand attendees.

With recent COVID restrictions, there will not be as many tickets available so the BGCCW encourages you to reserve your tickets as soon as possible.