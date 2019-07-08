UPDATE: Casper Woman Reported Missing Friday Has Been Found Safe

A Casper woman who was reported missing on Friday has been found, according to a news release from the Casper Police Department.

"She is safe," department spokeswoman Rebekah Ladd said.

The news release did not give any details about her whereabouts during the time she was reported missing.

Kimberly Adams, 30, was described as standing 5'2" tall and weighing 150 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

"She is not in any trouble," the Casper Police Department said on Friday.