Natrona County Sheriff’s Plans to Resume Search for Missing Boy

The Natrona County Sheriff's Office plans to resume the search for a boy who has been missing since November.

Authorities began searching for Joey Peterson immediately after he walked away from his home.

"Since the pause of physical search efforts, we have been actively planning the resumption of operations, focusing on areas of high interest based on information gathered before weather conditions stopped our physical search progress," the sheriff's office said in a written statement. "We have been coordinating with specialists, landowners, pilots and others who will aid in the next phase of deploying trained search and rescue technicians through difficult terrain."

Authorities are monitoring the snowpack and melt and plan to resume search operations "as soon as safely possible."

On Nov. 20, the sheriff's office announced that the search for Peterson transitioned into a recovery effort.